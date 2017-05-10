Michigan’s Lauren Duski Makes Top 8 On “The Voice”

Maren Morris performed on last night’s edition of “The Voice.” She sang her new single – “I Could Use a Love Song,” to fill the time while we waited for the results.

Meanwhile, Mark Isaiah had been the recipient of the Instant Save for the last three weeks, but his luck ran out last night as he and Lilli Passero were eliminated. The Instant Save went to Vanessa Ferguson.

That means that Ferguson joins Aliyah Moulden, Lauren Duski, TSoul, Chris Blue, Hunter Plake, Brennley Brown, and Jesse Larson in next week’s semi-final round.