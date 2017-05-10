Kelsea Ballerini Shares Mother’s Day Memories

May 10, 2017 8:27 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Kelsea Ballerini has some pretty awesome memories when it comes to Mother’s Day. That special day even helped shape her into the artist that she is now. “I wrote my first song for my mom for Mother’s Day, so I feel like every year we kind of re-bring that up. We always spend a lot of time together. I’ll be home on Mother’s Day this year, which is great because I’m never home on Mother’s Day. So, we’ll get to hang out for a bit.”

Kelsea hits the road next week with Lady Antebellum to open on the You Look Good tour. She will also join Lady Antebellum, Brett Young, Trent Harmon and more for the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th at DTE!

