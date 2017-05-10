“Good Morning America” Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup With Country Superstars

Yesterday we told you about “The Today Show” Summer concert series, and now “Good Morning America” has revealed their lineup, which is equally star-studded.

Dierks Bentley was on hand to help announce this year’s lineup, which will include Florida Georgia Line (with Nelly), Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Eric Church solo without his band.

Dierks will also be performing a show for GMA, but not in Central Park. Instead, he’s taking part in the “’GMA’ Block Party with Dierks Bentley” contest, which will throw a huge block party for one deserving town. To win, all you have to do is submit an essay on why your block is special, along with pictures and video to prove you can throw a fun party. Click here for more info.

Check out the complete GMA lineup below, and check out Dierks’ announcement to the right.

May 19 th – Green Day

May 26 th – Florida Georgia Line & Nelly

– June 2 nd – Fifth Harmony

– June 9 th – The Chainsmokers

June 16 th – The Lumineers

– June 23 rd – Little Big Town

– June 30 th – Bebe Rexha

– July 7 th – Big Sean

– July 14 th – Lady Antebellum

– July 21 st – Zedd featuring Alessia Cara

– July 28 th – Imagine Dragons

– August 4 th – Linkin Park

– August 11 th – Bleachers

– August 18 th – Eric Church

– August 25 th – Paramore

– September 1 st – Jason Derulo

Date TBD – Dierks Bentley

Source: GMA