“Good Morning America” Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup With Country Superstars

May 10, 2017 8:19 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Yesterday we told you aboutThe Today Show” Summer concert series, and now “Good Morning America” has revealed their lineup, which is equally star-studded.

Dierks Bentley was on hand to help announce this year’s lineup, which will include Florida Georgia Line (with Nelly), Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Eric Church solo without his band.

Dierks will also be performing a show for GMA, but not in Central Park. Instead, he’s taking part in the “’GMA’ Block Party with Dierks Bentley” contest, which will throw a huge block party for one deserving town. To win, all you have to do is submit an essay on why your block is special, along with pictures and video to prove you can throw a fun party. Click here for more info.

Check out the complete GMA lineup below, and check out Dierks’ announcement to the right.

  • May 19th – Green Day
  • May 26th Florida Georgia Line & Nelly
  • June 2nd Fifth Harmony
  • June 9th – The Chainsmokers
  • June 16th The Lumineers
  • June 23rd Little Big Town
  • June 30th Bebe Rexha
  • July 7th Big Sean
  • July 14th Lady Antebellum
  • July 21st Zedd featuring Alessia Cara
  • July 28th Imagine Dragons
  • August 4th Linkin Park
  • August 11th Bleachers
  • August 18th Eric Church
  • August 25th Paramore
  • September 1st – Jason Derulo
  • Date TBD – Dierks Bentley

Source: GMA

 

