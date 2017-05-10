Florida Georgia Line Opening Restaurant And Music Venue In Nashville

Florida Georgia Line announced that they are opening their very first restaurant and music venue next month in Nashville. FGL House is a 22,000 sq. ft. venue that will feature a different vibe on each level. The menu will feature a wide range of foods, including the exact salad their chef makes for them on the road and cocktails made with their Old Camp Whisky.

The main floor of the restaurant will have a giant video board that will play your favorite country stars current and old videos. The rooftop space with be an “All-Day, All-Night Party” vibe with amazing views of the city. The basement lounge will have a baby grand piano with an old-school lounge vibe.

“It’s a place you really want to take your time with and check out every detail,” Kelley tells People Country. “Around every corner there’s something different, a different vibe, a different feeling. We’ve got different pictures, local art work, graffiti, it’s a really cool place. We really do believe, like with our whiskey and our songs, you’ll really, really get to know Tyler and me even more. We want our fans to feel like we’re saying, ‘Welcome to our house, this is literally how we roll.’”