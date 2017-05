Chris Young is set to release his new single “Losing You” on Friday and he’s using social media to tease fans with snippets of the new song.

Based on the latest clips fans can expect a pretty sexy tune, with the teases featuring images of a half-naked woman as the lyrics to the tune flash across the screen.

The track will be the first single off Chris’ new album, which so far doesn’t have a name or release date.

Source: Chris Young