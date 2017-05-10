Calvin Harris & Katy Perry Making Music Together!

May 10, 2017 11:43 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: calvin harris, Katy Perry, new album, New Music, Taylor Swift

This is juicy! Taylor Swift’s ex Calvin Harris has teamed up with Taylor’s bad blood, Katy Perry for a new song of his upcoming album.   First off I’m SO excited for Calvin Harris’s new album.  I’ve been musically obsessed with him FOREVER.  When I saw this tweet my heart melted!

 

So is this song with Katy Perry going to be some sort of diss song?  I honestly don’t think these two would be so obvious with plotting against Taylor.  I’m sure it will be a HOT song that lyrically takes some stabs at love and life.  Or maybe it will be a dance record about feeling good and make no reference to any sort of revenge towards Taylor.  Either way I can’t wait to hear it!

Katy could use a big record with an artist/producer like Calvin Harris.  Her song “Chained to the Rhythm” wasn’t super successful for Katy. Overall she’s definitely changed her “pop star” appeal.  She reminds me of Miley Cyrus with things she is doing lately.

Link in profile

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

So what do you guys think about Calvin and Katy working together?  Are you excited to hear it?  Calvin Harris new album is loaded with superstars like Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Schoolboy Q, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and more! Let’s have a Calvin moment!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live