Calvin Harris & Katy Perry Making Music Together!

This is juicy! Taylor Swift’s ex Calvin Harris has teamed up with Taylor’s bad blood, Katy Perry for a new song of his upcoming album. First off I’m SO excited for Calvin Harris’s new album. I’ve been musically obsessed with him FOREVER. When I saw this tweet my heart melted!

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 pic.twitter.com/zHJpBRdpqq — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 9, 2017

So is this song with Katy Perry going to be some sort of diss song? I honestly don’t think these two would be so obvious with plotting against Taylor. I’m sure it will be a HOT song that lyrically takes some stabs at love and life. Or maybe it will be a dance record about feeling good and make no reference to any sort of revenge towards Taylor. Either way I can’t wait to hear it!

Katy could use a big record with an artist/producer like Calvin Harris. Her song “Chained to the Rhythm” wasn’t super successful for Katy. Overall she’s definitely changed her “pop star” appeal. She reminds me of Miley Cyrus with things she is doing lately.

Link in profile A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 3, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

So what do you guys think about Calvin and Katy working together? Are you excited to hear it? Calvin Harris new album is loaded with superstars like Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Schoolboy Q, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and more! Let’s have a Calvin moment!