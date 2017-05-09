Willie Nelson Tops The Country Album Chart

Willie Nelson’s new album “God’s Problem Child” debuts at number one on the “Billboard” Country Album chart this week. The record moved 36,000 equivalent album units, 34,000 in traditional album sales, which also lands the record at number ten on the all-genre “Billboard” 200 album chart, Willie’s sixth Top Ten record.

Willie previously hit the Top Ten with 2015’s “Django and Jimmie,” 2014’s “Band of Brothers,” 2013’s “To All the Girls…,” 1982’s “Always On My Mind” and 1976’s “Wanted! The Outlaws,” with Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter and Tompall Glaser.

“God’s Problem Child” is also Willie’s second number one country album in less than two years, following “Django and Jimmie,” which debuted at number one in 2015. Overall it is Willie’s 17th number one country album, giving him the second-most chart toppers after George Strait, who has 26.

Elswhere on the charts:

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” is spending its third week at number one on the “Billboard” Country Airplay chart. The tune also tops the Hot Country Songs (for a 13th week), Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs charts, the third week he’s retained the top spot on all four “Billboard” charts.

Darius Rucker’s “If I Told You” lands at number ten on the Hot Country Songs chart, his ninth Top Ten hit.