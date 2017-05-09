Willie Nelson Tops The Country Album Chart

May 9, 2017 6:55 AM By Chuck Edwards

Willie Nelson’s new album “God’s Problem Child” debuts at number one on the “Billboard” Country Album chart this week.  The record moved 36,000 equivalent album units, 34,000 in traditional album sales, which also lands the record at number ten on the all-genre “Billboard” 200 album chart, Willie’s sixth Top Ten record.

Willie previously hit the Top Ten with 2015’s “Django and Jimmie,” 2014’s “Band of Brothers,” 2013’s “To All the Girls…,” 1982’s “Always On My Mind” and 1976’s “Wanted! The Outlaws,” with Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter and Tompall Glaser.

“God’s Problem Child” is also Willie’s second number one country album in less than two years, following “Django and Jimmie,” which debuted at number one in 2015. Overall it is Willie’s 17th number one country album, giving him the second-most chart toppers after George Strait, who has 26.

Elswhere on the charts:

  • Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” is spending its third week at number one on the “Billboard” Country Airplay chart. The tune also tops the Hot Country Songs (for a 13th week), Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs charts, the third week he’s retained the top spot on all four “Billboard” charts.

  • Darius Rucker’s “If I Told You” lands at number ten on the Hot Country Songs chart, his ninth Top Ten hit.

  • Florida Georgia Line’s “God, Your Mama, and Me” lands at number ten on the Country Airplay chart, their 13th Top Ten hit.

More from Chuck Edwards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live