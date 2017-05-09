The Newest Food Craze: Cloud Eggs

There’s a new, trendy way to prepare eggs. Cloud eggs are the latest food craze. The artistic breakfast fad involves a fluffy, cloud-like egg white, with the yolk served in the middle. The dish has also become popular with health fanatics, as it only comes in at approximately 161 calories.

To make the Instagram-worthy dish, you begin by separating the yolks and then whipping the whites into a thick and fluffy consistency. You then place small piles of the egg white mix on to a baking sheet and into the oven for between five and eight minutes — removing then just before they start to brown. Once out of the oven, you add the yolk into the middle of each pile before baking for a further three minutes. Many Instagram users brand the eggs as “amazing.” (Fox)