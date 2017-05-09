The Newest Food Craze: Cloud Eggs

May 9, 2017 7:31 AM By Steve Grunwald

There’s a new, trendy way to prepare eggs. Cloud eggs are the latest food craze. The artistic breakfast fad involves a fluffy, cloud-like egg white, with the yolk served in the middle. The dish has also become popular with health fanatics, as it only comes in at approximately 161 calories.

To make the Instagram-worthy dish, you begin by separating the yolks and then whipping the whites into a thick and fluffy consistency. You then place small piles of the egg white mix on to a baking sheet and into the oven for between five and eight minutes — removing then just before they start to brown. Once out of the oven, you add the yolk into the middle of each pile before baking for a further three minutes. Many Instagram users brand the eggs as “amazing.” (Fox)

More from Steve Grunwald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live