Michigan State Graduate is Really a Wolverine in Sheeps Clothing

By: Jon Corrigan
A University of Michigan fan did something most people from this state would consider impossible: He graduated from Michigan State University and retained his Wolverine fandom.
After spending (presumably) a number of years at Michigan State, recent graduate Tyler Brecht took to Twitter to show his allegiance to the Maize & Blue never wavered while behind enemy lines.
And as someone who saw a handful of my friends graduate high school as Wolverines and return from college as Spartans, I have to tip my proverbial cap to Tyler. Not many have that kind of willpower.
