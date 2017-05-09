Michigan State Graduate is Really a Wolverine in Sheeps Clothing

By: Jon Corrigan

A University of Michigan fan did something most people from this state would consider impossible: He graduated from Michigan State University and retained his Wolverine fandom.

After spending (presumably) a number of years at Michigan State, recent graduate Tyler Brecht took to Twitter to show his allegiance to the Maize & Blue never wavered while behind enemy lines.

And as someone who saw a handful of my friends graduate high school as Wolverines and return from college as Spartans, I have to tip my proverbial cap to Tyler. Not many have that kind of willpower.

To all my friends that told me I wouldn't be a Michigan fan after I graduated from MSU… pic.twitter.com/gkeLLOpeZY — Tyler (@tyler_brecht) May 7, 2017

