Metro Detroit Teacher to Appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ this Week

May 9, 2017 9:51 AM

By: Jon Corrigan 

Over the course of two weeks in May, 15 teachers from across the country will put their knowledge to the test and compete to win $100,000 – and one Metro Detroit teacher has her eye on the prize.

Susannah Nichols, an English teacher at The Roeper School in Birmingham, MI, has already received a $2,500 grant for classroom projects from Farmers Insurance just for appearing on the show, 104.3 WOMC reports.

“She plans to use the money to purchase works by African-American and American Indian writers to launch the school’s first African-American Read-in,” 104.3 WOMC on-air host Stacey DuFord writes, “which is part of a National Council of Teachers of English initiative.”

img 0327 e1494330534938 Metro Detroit Teacher to Appear on Jeopardy! this Week

104.3 WOMC’s Stacey DuFord and Jeopardy! contestant Susannah Nichols (Credit: 104.3 WOMC)

Nichols also proivded an inside look of what host Alex Trebek is like on the set.

“He was very congenial,  very polite, very respectful. I have nothing but good things to say about him. It’s very much just like what you see on the show where they announce the contestant, he walks out …  that’s the first time you see him. He does not hang out with the contestants and give us a lot of inside access. I mean what you see on the television is pretty much  the same exposure that we get.”

Nichols episode airs on WDIV Channel 4 on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

