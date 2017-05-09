Metro Detroit Teacher to Appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ this Week

By: Jon Corrigan

Over the course of two weeks in May, 15 teachers from across the country will put their knowledge to the test and compete to win $100,000 – and one Metro Detroit teacher has her eye on the prize.

Susannah Nichols, an English teacher at The Roeper School in Birmingham, MI, has already received a $2,500 grant for classroom projects from Farmers Insurance just for appearing on the show, 104.3 WOMC reports.

“She plans to use the money to purchase works by African-American and American Indian writers to launch the school’s first African-American Read-in,” 104.3 WOMC on-air host Stacey DuFord writes, “which is part of a National Council of Teachers of English initiative.”

Nichols also proivded an inside look of what host Alex Trebek is like on the set.

“He was very congenial, very polite, very respectful. I have nothing but good things to say about him. It’s very much just like what you see on the show where they announce the contestant, he walks out … that’s the first time you see him. He does not hang out with the contestants and give us a lot of inside access. I mean what you see on the television is pretty much the same exposure that we get.”

Nichols episode airs on WDIV Channel 4 on Friday at 7:30 p.m.