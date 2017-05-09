Maren Morris Gets Personal With New Video

Maren Morris just released the video for her latest single “I Could Use A Love Song.” The clip follows a seemingly happy couple whose relationship crumbles when she decides to pursue her dream of becoming a dancer and he tries to hold her back from fulfilling them.

“It’s hard for me to be vulnerable sometimes, so making the ‘I Could Use a Love Song’ video was tough because it’s extremely personal to my story to getting where I am today,” Maren shares. “It’s been a process, but thankfully, our AMAZING cast Shelley Hennig and Garrett Hines brought this chapter to life in such a raw way.”

Fans of Maren will want to be sure to tune into “The Voice” tonight. She’s set to sing “I Could Use A Love Song” on the NBC hit talent show.

Maren Morris will hit the road June 1st to open on Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 tour, and she already has a plan in mind to stay fit on tour. “We have a girl bus and a boy bus this time around. So, I think we’re gonna deck out the girl bus, and we’ll have our workout routines every day, or try as we may. We’ll really attempt it. But I think it’s good to have some sort of routine, so you don’t go stir crazy.”