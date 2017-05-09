Jason Aldean And Wife Are Having A Baby

Jason Aldean is going to be a daddy again. The singer announced on social media that he and wife Brittany Kerr are expecting their first together child.

“Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family,” he wrote next to a picture of the couple by their oven wearing “Baby Mama” and “Babby Daddy” T-shirts. “This year just gets better and better. #bunintheove.”

Britney also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! …This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!” She adds, “All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”

While this will be the first child for the pair, Jason is already dad to 14-year-old Keeley and nine-year-old Kendyl, from his marriage to Jessica Ussery.