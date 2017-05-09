Jake Owen Thanks His Mom; Takes Us To Bahamas In New Video For “Good Company”

May 9, 2017 6:32 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

While Jake Owen is a lot like his mom in many ways, there are a couple traits of hers that he wishes he had inherited.  “My mom has always been a really patient, understanding person. So, I think I could take some of that from her a little bit. I’m a bit impatient and nonunderstanding sometimes, but I think that’s what keeps me competitive and always pushing forward. I get that from my dad.”

Jake Owen enjoys some island time in the new video for his latest single “Good Company.”

The video has Jake flying off to Grand Cayman, Bahamas with some buddies and enjoying the pristine beaches and crystal clear blue waters. They even enjoy a bit of fishing and Jake stops by a local school to sing for them.

