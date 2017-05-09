Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Flavor of Detroit Contest!

Hudsonville Ice Cream is a family-owned, Holland, Michigan based company, and they make the BEST ice cream!!! If your lips have never tasted Hudsonville Ice Cream before it’s time you do! Our girl Roxanne with a little help from Jason and Sarah from WYCD had some fun tasting some Hudsonville ice cream in a blind fold challenge!

Watch the girls try to figure out the flavors.

We got the scoop on Hudsonville’s “Flavor of Detroit” contest! You have a chance to make Hudsonville history by creating a new Michigan themed ice cream. Come up with a flavor combination that captures the spirit of Detroit. You have until May 26th to enter the contest. The lucky winner gets a $500 prize, a year supply of ice cream, and the bragging rights on creating the next Hudsonville ice cream! Search Hudsonville Ice Cream on Facebook to enter the contest!