Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Flavor of Detroit Contest!

May 9, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream is a family-owned, Holland, Michigan based company, and they make the BEST ice cream!!!  If your lips have never tasted Hudsonville Ice Cream before it’s time you do!   Our girl Roxanne with a little help from Jason and Sarah from WYCD had some fun tasting some Hudsonville ice cream in a blind fold challenge!

Watch the girls try to figure out the flavors.

We got the scoop on Hudsonville’s “Flavor of Detroit” contest!  You have a chance to make Hudsonville history by creating a new Michigan themed ice cream.  Come up with a flavor combination that captures the spirit of Detroit.  You have until May 26th to enter the contest. The lucky winner gets a $500 prize, a year supply of ice cream, and the bragging rights on creating the next Hudsonville ice cream!   Search Hudsonville Ice Cream on Facebook to enter the contest!

