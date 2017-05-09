Heavy Country Presence As “Today” Announces Star-Studded Citi Concert Series

May 9, 2017 7:04 AM By Steve Grunwald

The lineup for “Today’s” annual Citi Concert Series was just announced and it sure looks like it’s going to be a great summer of music on Rockefeller Plaza.

This year’s lineup includes performances by Shania TwainZac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley and many, many more. Check out the complete lineup and dates below.

  • May 9thHarry Styles
  • May 15thNew Kids on the Block
  • May 16thZac Brown Band
  • May 19thMary J. Blige
  • May 26thMiley Cyrus
  • May 29thNiall Horan
  • June 2ndThomas Rhett
  • June 9thHalsey
  • June 16thShania Twain
  • June 30thCharlie Puth
  • July 6thEd Sheeran
  • July 7thFlo Rida
  • July 18thChris Stapleton
  • July 21stDNCE
  • July 28thFitz and the Tantrums
  • August 4thBrad Paisley
  • August 18thHailee Steinfeld
  • August 25thJason Aldean
  • TBA – Bruno Mars
  • TBA – Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
  • TBA – Camila Cabello
More from Steve Grunwald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live