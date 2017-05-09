Heavy Country Presence As “Today” Announces Star-Studded Citi Concert Series

The lineup for “Today’s” annual Citi Concert Series was just announced and it sure looks like it’s going to be a great summer of music on Rockefeller Plaza.
This year’s lineup includes performances by Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley and many, many more. Check out the complete lineup and dates below.
- May 9th – Harry Styles
- May 15th – New Kids on the Block
- May 16th – Zac Brown Band
- May 19th – Mary J. Blige
- May 26th – Miley Cyrus
- May 29th – Niall Horan
- June 2nd – Thomas Rhett
- June 9th – Halsey
- June 16th – Shania Twain
- June 30th – Charlie Puth
- July 6th – Ed Sheeran
- July 7th – Flo Rida
- July 18th – Chris Stapleton
- July 21st – DNCE
- July 28th – Fitz and the Tantrums
- August 4th – Brad Paisley
- August 18th – Hailee Steinfeld
- August 25th – Jason Aldean
- TBA – Bruno Mars
- TBA – Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
- TBA – Camila Cabello