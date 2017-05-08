Veterinarian Serenades Dog with Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’

By: Jon Corrigan

A surgeon at the Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, CO knows how to go the extra mile with his furry patients.

In a video posted to the hospital’s YouTube account, Dr. Ross is seen strumming his acoustic guitar and serenading a dog with a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“Sometimes your patient just needs you to go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable when they’re here for the day to have surgery,” the animal hospital explains. “Dr. Ross has mastered the technique and sweet Ruby was so thankful for that.”

