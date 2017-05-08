Lady Antebellum Perform The National Anthem Before The Predators’ Big Win

WYCD Hoedown’s Lady Antebellum is the latest country star celebrating the Nashville Predators’ success on the ice. The band was on hand to sing the National Anthem before yesterday’s game six of round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Predators won, which earns them their first-ever spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Previous country stars who have performed the anthem before a playoff game this year include Carrie Underwood, whose hubby Mike Fisher plays on the team, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and Vince Gill with daughters Jenny and Corrina.