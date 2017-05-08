Keith Urban, Kid Rock at Kentucky Derby, Niall Horen Goes Country & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

May 8, 2017 1:02 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Keith Urban, Kentucky Derby, Lauren Alaina, Maren Morris, Niall Horan

Always lots going on with our favorite stars!  Keith Urban celebrated his RipCord  birthday tweeting out his sweet message!

A lot of graduations took place over the weekend including Lauren Alaina’s college boyfriend, Alex Hopkins.

The way he adores her is #relationshipgoals

Looks like Niall Horan former One Direction singer is a Maren Morris fan!

Of course Maren responded!

The Kentucky Derby on Saturday brought all kinds of stars! Harry Connick Jr. sang the National Anthem and posed with Rickie Fowler!

This is an EPIC photo with Kid Rock and Travis Tritt!

Jerrod Niemann showing off his pretty lady!

Looks like Josh Turner found him some “hometown girls.” I’d love to hear Josh do a song with Runaway June. What do you say guys?!

Scotty McCreery released his song Five More Minutes. Get it now on iTunes!

