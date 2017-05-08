Keith Urban, Kid Rock at Kentucky Derby, Niall Horen Goes Country & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

Always lots going on with our favorite stars! Keith Urban celebrated his RipCord birthday tweeting out his sweet message!

A lot of graduations took place over the weekend including Lauren Alaina’s college boyfriend, Alex Hopkins.

He's the hardest working, the most thoughtful, the most handsome, and the most perfect person for me in the world. ConGRADulations my love. pic.twitter.com/2IHedQYiEw — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) May 7, 2017

The way he adores her is #relationshipgoals

She is literally so pretty it hurts. Just when I think she couldn't possibly get any prettier, she goes and pulls a look like this. Excuse me while I go pick my jaw up off the floor. #ACMAwards #ShesASmokeShow #KeithWasntSingingAboutYou #BlueISYourColor @laurenalaina A post shared by Alex Hopkins (@_alex_hopkins) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Looks like Niall Horan former One Direction singer is a Maren Morris fan!

😍😍😍😍 love this song . pic.twitter.com/xlJCZ9eICS — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 7, 2017

Of course Maren responded!

A-thank you! Can't wait for more of your songs! 😌 https://t.co/0SiGaIesWM — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 7, 2017

The Kentucky Derby on Saturday brought all kinds of stars! Harry Connick Jr. sang the National Anthem and posed with Rickie Fowler!

This is an EPIC photo with Kid Rock and Travis Tritt!

My partner in crime! Me and Kid Rock getting ready to head to Churchill Downs for Derby Day! pic.twitter.com/0jYRgVxN0S — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 6, 2017

Jerrod Niemann showing off his pretty lady!

Looks like Josh Turner found him some “hometown girls.” I’d love to hear Josh do a song with Runaway June. What do you say guys?!

These @runawayjune girls sure do know how to dress! Even on stage!😂💃🏼💃🏻💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/zKAoquyhT4 — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) May 8, 2017

Scotty McCreery released his song Five More Minutes. Get it now on iTunes!