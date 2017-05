ABC has sealed the deal for “American Idol.” Even though Fox tried to make a big play at the last minute, it clearly wasn’t big enough.

Sources say that everyone involved – “Idol” co-owners Fremantle and Core and ABC – wants Ryan Seacrest to host. Since he’s now based in New York City and the show is in Hollywood, he’d have to make two round trip coast-to-coast flights in as many days to shoot the show each week.

“American Idol” is expected to debut in March 2018