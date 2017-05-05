Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Stroke

May 5, 2017 8:37 PM
Country legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized following a stroke.

A statement posted to Lynn’s official site reads:

American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

For information on when shows will be rescheduled, fans are encouraged to visit LorettaLynn.com.

