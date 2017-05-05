Kelsea Ballerini Hit “Yeah Boy” Was Inspired By Flava Flav

You will never believe the guy who inspired Kelsea Ballerini‘s hit song “Yeah Boy”! Taste of Country reports that it was rapper and Public Enemy member Flavor Flav. Flav is known for yelling “yeah boy” during his live performances and, most memorably, during a Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi.

Kelsea said, “I went into this write and I had that commercial . . . in my head. We spent like 30 minutes Googling this commercial and it’s a Super Bowl commercial . . . And Flavor Flav is the ‘Yeah boy!’” Kelsea jokingly told her co-writers that day that they should write a song called “Yeah Boy” and sure enough they did! The song went on to become Kelsea’s fourth consecutive Number One hit.

Kelsea has been working on a new album, and is expected to release a new single from that project very soon.