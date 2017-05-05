Is Jana Kramer Back With Her Ex?

May 5, 2017 11:46 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Hometown girl, Jana Kramer is no stranger to being in the tabloids. The Rochester Hills native’s love life has been a subject to the press, since she came on the country scene in 2011.   When the news hit that she separated with current husband Washington Redskins tight end Mike Caussin, fans everywhere were left scratching their heads as to why anyone could cheat on the gorgeous country starlet.  After their separation, Caussin sought help at a rehab facility for a sex addiction.

Together the two have a beautiful baby girl, Jolie, which has been Jana’s main focus through it all.  This past weekend Jana was back with her ex.  Caussin joined her as she threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Okay here's my attempt at pitching!!! #Firstpitch @dodgers !!!! #la

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

The couple was also seen hanging out afterwards, and this isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted together.  Back in February the two were seen leaving Los Angeles hotspot Catch. It is important to remember that even though the couple was separated during Caussin rehab visit, Kramer never showed any intentions of going through with divorce, and always wore her wedding band throughout the separation. Fingers crossed for our hometown girl will finally find love.

So what do you think they’re getting back together?

Source: E! News

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCDWin a trip for four to Disney's 'Pandora: The World of Avatar,'

Listen Live