Is Jana Kramer Back With Her Ex?

Hometown girl, Jana Kramer is no stranger to being in the tabloids. The Rochester Hills native’s love life has been a subject to the press, since she came on the country scene in 2011. When the news hit that she separated with current husband Washington Redskins tight end Mike Caussin, fans everywhere were left scratching their heads as to why anyone could cheat on the gorgeous country starlet. After their separation, Caussin sought help at a rehab facility for a sex addiction.

Together the two have a beautiful baby girl, Jolie, which has been Jana’s main focus through it all. This past weekend Jana was back with her ex. Caussin joined her as she threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Okay here's my attempt at pitching!!! #Firstpitch @dodgers !!!! #la A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

The couple was also seen hanging out afterwards, and this isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted together. Back in February the two were seen leaving Los Angeles hotspot Catch. It is important to remember that even though the couple was separated during Caussin rehab visit, Kramer never showed any intentions of going through with divorce, and always wore her wedding band throughout the separation. Fingers crossed for our hometown girl will finally find love.

So what do you think they’re getting back together?

Source: E! News