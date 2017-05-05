Brothers Osborne Drop Action-Packed Video For “It Ain’t My Fault”

May 5, 2017 9:58 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Brothers Osborne have debuted the music video for their new single “It Ain’t My Fault.” John and TJ Osborne partnered with directors Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver for the clip that originated as a comedic spoof on the action film Point Break. Brothers Osborne portray pawn shop owners who are robbed at gunpoint by four masked men disguised as former presidents, and the hijinks continue from there.

John tells us: “The video treatment to ‘It Ain’t My Fault’ was written by Ryan Silver and Wes Edwards. We got a lot of good treatments for the video, but this one seemed to be the most bold and daring, and we laughed the whole time we were reading it. It definitely have a huge political undertone to it, but at the end of the day, we hope people come away laughing because politics these days has been so polarizing and such a dark part of American culture that we want people to be able to laugh at it for a second. And, yeah, that’s it, and that’s why we tried to take the risks that we did. We know that we might piss a few people off along the way, but hopefully we make everyone laugh a little bit.”

“It Ain’t My Fault” is a Top 25 hit on the country charts.

The duo join Chris Stapleton as part of his All American Road Show starting tonight (Friday, May 5th) in Atlanta.

