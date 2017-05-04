KFC Just Produced a Seductive Mother’s Day Ad and Novella

By: Jon Corrigan

Kentucky Fried Chicken wants you to give your mom “her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day.”

The fast-food chicken chain, known for its increasingly odd-ball marketing, released a seductive romance novella for all the moms out there.

Titled “Tender Wings of Desire,” the 96-page book spins the tale of Lady Madeline Park, a woman from Victorian England, who must choose between a loveless marriage and Colonel Harland Sanders, a handsome sailor with a mysterious past.

The frothy prose holds gems like “to call their affair passionate is an understatement … sometimes it seemed as though Madeline and Col. Sanders had been made to love each other. And they try to do so at every given opportunity.”

The book, dedicated to “mothers everywhere,” opens with the following sentiment: “I dedicate this to you — a brief escape from motherhood into the arms of your fantasy Colonel. Whoever he may be.”

The book is available for free on Amazon.