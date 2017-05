The 54-year-old former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti revealed on April 30th that he is battling Stage 4 colon cancer. Unfortunately is has also spread to his liver.

Andretti, the father of three, continues to stay positive through it all. He’s also encouraging everyone to get checked and started the hashtag #checkit4Andretti

It is hard to express in words my gratitude for all of the thoughts & prayers from everyone. Thank you so much. #checkit4Andretti pic.twitter.com/4FwDj3gYmA — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) May 2, 2017

The out pour of prayers and support is helping him get through.

These past few days I have had the best days since this began and believe it is from all the prayers & support from everyone. God is good. — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) May 3, 2017

Andretti has raced in 12 Indianapolis 500s and has spent 17 years in NASCAR. Stay strong John!