Best Places to Get Your Cinco de Mayo Fix in Detroit

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the freedom each year from the French in the Mexican state of Puebla. The Civil War era battle that was won in 1862 has been adopted by the United States as a way to celebrate Mexican-American heritage throughout communities. Detroit has the largest Mexican community in the state of Michigan and festivities take place throughout the weekend. This year, Cinco de Mayo lands on a Friday so the weekend is sure to see many events with Mexican restaurants offering specials and entertainment. Here’s a quick guide for locations in the Mexicantown corner of the city to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

La Terraza

8445 W. Vernor Highway

Detroit, MI 48209

(313) 843-1433

www.laterrazadetroit.com

Stop in La Terraza to have one of four shrimp dishes and tequila. The restaurant is known for its seafood dishes while also featuring some exquisite Mexican dishes. Fresh tacos can be had on white, yellow or corn tortillas while sipping on an extensive collection of tequila. The restaurant will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with specials along with entertainment that day.

Los Galanes

3362 Bagley Ave.

Detroit, MI 48216

(313) 554-4444

www.losgalanesdetroit.com

Los Galanes may look like a typical Mexican restaurant but don’t be fooled. The food served is anything but ordinary with a variety of salsas to try on the piles of chips, drink specials and local women who hand slap the tortilla shells. The restaurant features entertainment with a dance floor for those who are brave enough to show off their skills. The location also hosts a street party each year for Cinco de Mayo so entertainment will be anything but lacking. Even better, the restaurant is open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Southwest Detroit Cinco de Mayo Parade

Vernor Highway

Detroit, MI 48209

(313) 554-9419

This year’s Southwest Detroit Cinco de Mayo Parade takes place on Sunday, May 7 to commemorate its 53rd annual celebration. This is the biggest event in the area of Detroit with floats, folks dancers and Latino culture that spans just over three miles. The parade is a highlight for the Detroit Mexican community and along the way there’s plenty more Mexican tradition and food to be had.

El Barzon

3710 Junction St.

Detroit, MI 48210

(313) 894-2070

www.zomato.com/detroit/el-barzon-detroit

A little pricier than other restaurants, El Barzon serves exceptional mole, a complex sauce from the Puebla region that if just one proportion is off, it alters the entire flavor. Along with Mexican dishes, El Barzon serves Italian food as well in a rare restaurant combination. From the outside it may not look like much but inside the restaurant is a classy location. There’s a variety of foods to choose from on Cinco de Mayo and it’s not uncommon for there to be entertainment for the holiday.

Mexican Town Restaurant

3457 Bagley Ave.

Detroit, MI 48216

(313) 841-5811

www.mexicantownrestaurant.com

Mexican Town Restaurant is a quieter place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with handmade tamales and an array of authentic Mexican food. After the Mexican holiday has come and gone for another year, the restaurant is worthy of contacting for catering. The food is great for parties, graduations and birthdays or celebrate Mexican Independence Day in September with food from the restaurant.