Best Carrot Cake in Detroit

Early carrot cake recipes hail from England, France and Switzerland before it this yummy dessert became popular in the U.S. in the 1960s. Whether it’s the rich, made-from scratch cream cheese icing you crave or the mound of moist, scrumptious cake filled with raisins and sliver-sliced carrots beneath it, eating the right piece of carrot cake can be a sublime experience. Check out our picks below for five of the best places in the Greater Detroit Area to get your carrot cake fix.

Diamonds Steak & Seafood

101 West Grand River Avenue

Howell, MI

(517) 548-5500

www.merkelrestaurants,com/diayoumonds/

This slice of carrot cake is huge! But, the best thing about it is that it’s made-from-scratch, served warm, and the chef individually ices each slice as it leaves the kitchen and comes to your table. This is a must-have dessert from a great steakhouse. At $8.95 a slice, carrot cake connoisseurs will undoubtedly agree it’s worth every penny!

Slows Bar B-Q

2138 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48216

(313) 962-9828

www.slowsbarbq.com

Nestled in Corktown on the corner of Michigan Avenue and 14th Street, Slows became a household name in Detroit for its award-winning gourmet barbecue. The locally-owned joint also features craft beer. Business boomed so well, operations expanded to include locations in Pontiac and Grand Rapids, as well as a “To Go” spinoff in Detroit’s Midtown district. The sandwiches and plates are so huge, you may not think you even have room for dessert. However, customers have dubbed Slow’s carrot cake as the best they’ve ever had. It’s baked in-house daily and topped with a light, whipped cream cheese icing. While lots of places use walnuts, Slows tops its carrot cake frosting with pecans. One word: Fabulous!

Avalon International Breads

422 W. Willis

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 832-0008

www.avalonbreads.net

If you’re vegan and feel challenged when it comes to finding scrumptious treats, you have to check out Avalon International Breads in Detroit. The Vegan Cass Avenue Carrot Cake earned the impressive honor of making PETA’s recent dessert ranking of Top 10 Vegan Sweet Treats nationwide. Once you taste it, the award speaks for itself. The vegan cream cheese frosting is peppered with crushed walnuts. The raisins are juicy and the cake is wonderful and moist.

The Whitney

4421 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 832-5700

www.thewhitney.com

The Whitney Mansion is a renowned Detroit fixture. In 1894, it was home to Detroit’s wealthiest citizen, a lumber baron named David Whitney, Jr. The exquisite and historic house offers just as much reason to visit The Whitney as the award-winning food. You can enjoy a slice of their renowned carrot cake in the gorgeous Katherine McGregor dessert parlor. It’s a perfect setting for a romantic date and the carrot cake makes a great “topper” to an evening out at a show in Motor City’s nearby theater district.

Astoria Pastry Shop

541 Monroe S.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 963-9603

www.astoriapastryshop.com

There’s probably no better place to get homemade carrot cake than this acclaimed Greektown bakery. It’s a classic recipe, with just the right blend of cinnamon and nutmeg. The cake is moist and the cream cheese icing is heavenly. Individual slices are only $4.75. The great thing is, Astoria’s is open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. So, it’s the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth after a sporting event or trip to the casino.