‘A Christmas Story’ House Now Letting People Stay Overnight

By: Jon Corrigan

The house from A Christmas Story is open for business.

One of the most iconic homes in cinema history is now letting people stay the night. Located about five minutes from Downtown Cleveland, the home and museum at 3158 W. 11th St. is open year round and has offered tours for years. Giving patrons the option to sleepover is new.

You can now spend a night in the house from "A Christmas Story" https://t.co/Jd9sPg5gGZ pic.twitter.com/9dbCNfcMPc — Condé Nast Traveler (@CNTraveler) May 4, 2017

“Overnight guests have full use of the private third floor and use of the whole house from an hour after closing until 9 a.m. the following day,” MLive.com reports. “The house can accommodate up to 6 guests per night. The loft area features a bedroom, living room, full kitchen and full bath. There’s a queen bed, queen sleeper sofa and Ralphie and Randy’s twin beds.”

However, booking a room will cost you a pretty penny, especially during the holidays. Rates start at $495 per night but skyrocket to $1,995 in December.

Seasonal rental rates: