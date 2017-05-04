5 Must-Try Fish Sandwiches in Detroit

The warm seasons are upon us and there’s nothing like getting out enjoying the sunshine and exploring the city. Detroit’s restaurant scene continues to rise and revive the city. The ever popular fish and chips can be found all across Detroit with some locations having some history behind them too. This guide will provide several restaurants that serve some of the best fish sandwiches.

Fish Station

2640 S. Fort St.

Detroit, MI 48217

(313) 928-3669

www.yelp.com/biz/fish-station-detroit

Fish Station has a selection of fresh food including fish, shrimp and chicken for carryout. You can pick out what you want and have it cooked right there in front of you. Combination dinners are also available so the platter doesn’t have to be restricted to just fish. Though Fish Station has been serving for decades, it’s considered a gem especially by travelers who aren’t from Detroit.

Motor City Soul Food

12700 W. Seven Mile Road

Detroit, MI 48235

(313) 863-7685

www.yelp.com/biz/motor-city-soul-food-detroit

Motor City Soul Food offers a variety of plates for those cravings. The restaurant was featured on “Bizarre Foods America” with Andrew Zimmern of The Travel Channel. Though lines can get heavy, the wait is worth it with their portion sizes and quality of the comfort food. Motor City Soul Food is basically like home cooking on the go.

Legend’s Grill

5805 Mt. Elliot St.

Detroit, MI 48211

(313) 571-4777

www.detroitlegends.com

Legend’s Grill now features three locations and has been in operation since 1982 when they opened their first location on Mt. Elliot. They offer all the items you can find at a coney restaurant and take pride in their servings. Food is cooked fresh to order and they strive to give great customer service to keep customers coming back for more.

Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips

22200 Fenkell Ave.

Detroit, MI 48223

(313) 533-0950

www.scottysfishandchips.com

Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips has been around since 1950 and is a landmark in Detroit. There have been only three owners of the restaurant including the current owner Harry Barber who began working there in 1966. Barber doesn’t just manage the logistics of the restaurant but also is the head cook and a greeter creating a friendly and inviting environment. The restaurant itself hasn’t changed much and takes visitors back to the “good ol’ days.” Everything at the restaurant is fresh including the cod which comes from Nova Scotia and it is hailed as one of the best in Detroit.

Detroit Shrimp and Fish

20030 James Couzens

Detroit, MI 48235

(313) 864-8161

www.detroitshrimpandfish.net

Detroit Shrimp and Fish offers a multitude of fish options in the Detroit area. There are three locations to choose from in the region with exceptional foods. Try some fish with a chicken wings combo or pick up a fish and shrimp dinner. There are lunch specials available with various sides.