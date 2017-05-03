Zac Brown Band Concert Will Be The First to Stream Live on Twitter!

This is so cool! Zac Brown Band is selling out shows everywhere on their “Welcome Home Tour.” ZBB’s show on June 8th at DTE is already sold out but you’re in luck if you want to see the show.

Twitter, the social media site, recently announced plans to live-stream concerts, and it turns out ZBB May 13th show in Alpharetta, Georgia is going to be the first one to stream live! ZBB’s 2017 Welcome Home Tour kicks off on May 12, at the same venue in Alpharetta, Georgia. That sure does says a lot about the power of country music! If you don’t have a twitter account now is a good time to get one! Be sure to follow me @RoxanneSteele

The Zac Brown Band has a new song “Roots” impacting today. Check out the song below. Their new album “Welcome Home” drops on May 12th.