Zac Brown Band Concert Will Be The First to Stream Live on Twitter!

May 3, 2017 10:15 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Twitter, Welcome Home Tour, Zac Brown Band

This is so cool!  Zac Brown Band is selling out shows everywhere on their “Welcome Home Tour.”   ZBB’s show on June 8th at DTE is already sold out but you’re in luck if you want to see the show.

Twitter, the social media site, recently announced plans to live-stream concerts, and it turns out ZBB May 13th show in Alpharetta, Georgia is going to be the first one to stream live!  ZBB’s 2017 Welcome Home Tour  kicks off on May 12, at the same venue in Alpharetta, Georgia.  That sure does says a lot about the power of country music!   If you don’t have a twitter account now is a good time to get one! Be sure to follow me @RoxanneSteele

The Zac Brown Band has a new song “Roots” impacting today.   Check out the song below.  Their new album “Welcome Home” drops on May 12th.

 

 

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCDWin a trip for four to Disney's 'Pandora: The World of Avatar,'

Listen Live