Rascal Flatts have spent just shy of 20 years on the road. Over time, they’ve developed a list of necessary tour treats they keep stocked on their bus.

Gary – ”Diet Mountain Dew, for me.” Jay – “Grey Goose” Gary – “Beef Jerky” Joe Don – “Grey Goose” Jay – “Grey Goose” Joe Don – “Probably some more Grey Goose…” Jay – “Club Soda” Gary – “Tostitos and salsa… We’re pretty simple to be honest. ” Rascal Flatts are gearing up to drop their 10th studio album, Back To Us, on May 19th.