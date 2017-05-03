Michigan Starbucks Barista Creates Mermaid Frappuccino; Goes Viral

A barista in Michigan named Jocelyn created a new brightly colored drink, known as the Mermaid Frappuccino

She created it when her store ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frap and it’s quickly going viral on social media

The beverage is made up of a vanilla bean base with freeze-dried blueberries, and drizzled with “a toasted coconut matcha sauce.”

Now that the Unicorn Frappuccino craze has died down you may think you can walk into your local Starbucks and just grab your coffee in peace, but that may not last long. It seems a new crazy Starbucks drink has been created, and once people find out the madness will likely begin again.

Apparently, a barista in Michigan named Jocelyn created a new brightly colored concoction, known as the Mermaid Frappuccino, when her store ran out of ingredients for the unicorn frap and it’s quickly going viral on social media.

The beverage is made up of a vanilla bean base with freeze-dried blueberries, and drizzled with “a toasted coconut matcha sauce.” Directions on how to make it have already turned up on the Starbucks Secret Menu website, noting that the drizzle involves “eight pumps of white mocha sauce, three pumps toasted coconut syrup, (and) three heaping scoops of matcha.”

Now the Mermaid Frap isn’t an official Starbucks menu item at the moment, but that won’t stop folks from attempting to order it and if enough people do, who knows. And it sounds like Starbucks fans will have a lot more unique drinks to go crazy over in the future. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz recently shared in an interview, “Just stay tuned because we have a lot more coming.”

If colorful concoctions aren’t your thing, Starbucks just added a new drink that may be right up your alley. The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino began its roll out yesterday, which some people claim tastes like Girl Scout Thin Mint. It features a blend of extra-dark cocoa, coffee, milk and ice that’s infused with “cooling mint sugar crystals” on the bottom, followed by a layer of whipped cream, with another of the bottom later on top of that, topped off with more whipped cream and then a dusting of dark cocoa.