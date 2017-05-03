Garth Brooks Makes One Girls Prom Night Special

Garth Brooks made the prom night of one young fan unforgettable! A teenager named Kate was in the crowd at the first of two shows on Saturday (April 29th) in Champaign, Illinois. Garth spotted the sign that she was holding which read, “Gonna be late to prom, GARTH comes FIRST.” Kate was all decked out in her floor-length prom gown, too. Garth interrupted the show to talk to Kate, when he found out that she did not have a date to the prom. Then he made her an offer she couldn’t refuse — he said, “I’m gonna make a deal with you, okay? I’m gonna get one of my guys to come up and get your information. If you go to the prom tonight and it sucks, we’ve got a show here later. If you want to come back and shoot the (confetti) cannons and do stuff like that, you come hang with us, okay? Alright, I love you.” Kate opted to hang with Garth and had a blast shooting T-shirts out to fans during “Friends In Low Places.” He also invited her backstage where the two posed for a few pictures.

The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood rolls on to Kansas City, MO for the first of five dates beginning on Friday (May 5th).

Here is the video. To go right to the prom story, go to the the 5:08 mark.