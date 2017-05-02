VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About Son Born With Closed Heart Valve

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t make many jokes during his monologue. His son, William John Kimmel, was born two weeks ago with a life-threatening heart defect.
Kimmel started with a warning (quote) “It’s a scary story. But before I get into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending.” Shortly after the birth, the baby’s flesh turned purple. A team of doctors diagnosed a faulty heart valve and a hole between two heart chambers.
One week ago, Billy Kimmel underwent three hours of successful open heart surgery. Kimmel tried to explain the drama through his tears. Kimmel expressed gratitude to the entire medical team, his TV family and actual family. Jimmy joked (quote) “My friends were there 100%. We even had atheists praying for us.”
As for the happy ending, Kimmel bragged that his son (quote) “peed on his mother today, while she was changing his diaper. He’s doing all the things that he’s supposed to do.”