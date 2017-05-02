VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About Son Born With Closed Heart Valve

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t make many jokes during his monologue. His son, William John Kimmel, was born two weeks ago with a life-threatening heart defect.

Kimmel started with a warning (quote) “It’s a scary story. But before I get into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending.” Shortly after the birth, the baby’s flesh turned purple. A team of doctors diagnosed a faulty heart valve and a hole between two heart chambers.