Taco Bell Will Soon Sell Chicken Nuggets (with Nacho Cheese Dipping Sauce)

Taco Bell is getting into the chicken nugget chip game.

Just a few months after unleashing the Naked Chicken Chalupa – basically a piece of deep-fried chicken which functioned as a taco shell – the fast-food chain is rolling out a new chicken creation: Naked Chicken Chips.

“The chips are marinated all-white-meat chicken covered with “bold Mexican spices and seasoning” and paired with its Nacho Cheese dipping sauce,” Mashable reports. “Customers will be able to purchase them as a 6-piece for $1.99, a 12-piece for $2.99, or in a combo with a Burrito Supreme, Crunchy Taco and medium drink for $5.”

The Naked Chicken Chips will be available starting May 11, but only for a limited time.

 

