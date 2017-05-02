Starbucks Unveils New Frappuccino Flavor & Brings Back an Old Favorite

By: Jon Corrigan

Starbucks has unveiled the all-new Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino, and it’s a polar opposite to its bright and fruity Unicorn cousin.

Described by Starbucks as “bold and refreshing,” the blended drink includes extra dark cocoa, Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk, ice, mint sugar crystals and is topped with whipped cream and dark cocoa dusting.

But wait, there’s more: Starbucks also announced it will be bringing back the S’mores Frappuccino.

“The blended beverage starts with a generous layer of marshmallow-infused whipped cream and milk chocolate fudge,” E! News says in a rundown of the beverage. “Then Starbucks adds a creamy blend of milk chocolate, coffee, milk and ice. The drink is topped with another heap of marshmallow whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles.”

Both drinks are available now at Starbucks.