Brett Young Expressing Himself Outside of Music

May 2, 2017 5:48 AM By Chuck Edwards

Brett Young isn’t afraid to open up about his opinions. In fact, he’ll tell you pretty much whatever you want to know. So, if you’re lucky enough to go to dinner with the country newcomer, he’s sure to suggest a quiet spot for chatting.

Brett Young talks about communicating. “I’m an open book. If you get me talking about my opinion, you might be stuck for a little while. [laughs] On the opposite side of the coin though, I can be pretty quiet. I don’t know who I got that from. Both my parents are amazing communicators. But for the most part, if we’re talking about something serious, I’m gonna have no trouble communicating what I have to say. But I also, in my life, I feel like silence is golden sometimes.”

Brett won’t have much time for a quiet dinner when he hits the road with Lady Antebellum later this month. Then Brett will be at the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th!

More from Chuck Edwards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCDWin a trip for four to Disney's 'Pandora: The World of Avatar,'
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live