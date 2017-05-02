Brett Young Expressing Himself Outside of Music

Brett Young talks about communicating. “I’m an open book. If you get me talking about my opinion, you might be stuck for a little while. [laughs] On the opposite side of the coin though, I can be pretty quiet. I don’t know who I got that from. Both my parents are amazing communicators. But for the most part, if we’re talking about something serious, I’m gonna have no trouble communicating what I have to say. But I also, in my life, I feel like silence is golden sometimes.”

Brett won’t have much time for a quiet dinner when he hits the road with Lady Antebellum later this month. Then Brett will be at the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th!