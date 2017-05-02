Brett Young Expressing Himself Outside of Music

Brett Young isn’t afraid to open up about his opinions. In fact, he’ll tell you pretty much whatever you want to know. So, if you’re lucky enough to go to dinner with the country newcomer, he’s sure to suggest a quiet spot for chatting.
Brett Young talks about communicating. “I’m an open book. If you get me talking about my opinion, you might be stuck for a little while. [laughs] On the opposite side of the coin though, I can be pretty quiet. I don’t know who I got that from. Both my parents are amazing communicators. But for the most part, if we’re talking about something serious, I’m gonna have no trouble communicating what I have to say. But I also, in my life, I feel like silence is golden sometimes.”
Brett won’t have much time for a quiet dinner when he hits the road with Lady Antebellum later this month. Then Brett will be at the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th!