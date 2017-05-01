Who Took Home A Daytime Emmy?

The Daytime Emmys were given out last night and it was “General Hospital” that took home the big category of the night: Outstanding Drama Series. In fact, CBS topped the night with seven trophies, while ABC went home with five.

The lead acting awards went to Gina Tognoni from “The Young and the Restless” and Scott Clifton from “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

As for the talk show awards, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Dr. Oz” walked away winners. So did Steve Harvey – who won as the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host AND Outstanding Game Show Host. Legendary “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the big categories below and the full list here.

Outstanding Drama Series

“General Hospital” (WINNER)

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Gina Tognoni – “The Young and the Restless” (WINNER)

Nancy Lee Grahn – “General Hospital”

Heather Tom – “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Jess Walton – “The Young and the Restless”

Laura Wright – “General Hospital”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Scott Clifton – “The Bold and the Beautiful” (WINNER)

Peter Bergman – “The Young and the Restless”

Billy Flynn – “Days of Our Lives”

Vincent Irizarry – “Days of Our Lives”

Kristoff St. John – “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Morning Program

“Good Morning America” (ABC) — WINNER

“CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

“CBS This Morning” (CBS)

“Today Show” (NBC)

“Cafe CNN” (CNN en Espanol)

“Despierta America” (Univision)

“Un Nuevo Dia” (Telemundo)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts



“The Talk” (CBS) — WINNER

“Harry” (SYNDICATED)

“Live With Kelly” (SYNDICATED)

“The Real” (SYNDICATED)

“The View” (ABC)

“The Wendy Williams Show” (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

“Entertainment Tonight” (WINNER)

“Access Hollywood”

“E! News”

“Extra”

“Inside Edition”

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative

“The Dr. Oz Show” (WINNER)

“The Chew”

“Steve Harvey”

“Larry King Now”

“The Kitchen”

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (WINNER)

“The Talk”

“The View”

“Maury”

“Live with Kelly”

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

“Jeopardy” — WINNER

“Celebrity Name Game”

“Family Feud”

“Let’s Make A Deal”

“The Price Is Right”

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Craig Ferguson, “Celebrity Name Game” (SYNDICATED)

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” (SYNDICATED)

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse (Amazon) — WINNER

America’s Test Kitchen (PBS)

Barefoot Contessa (Food Network)

Guy’s Big Bite (Food Network)

The Mind of a Chef (PBS)

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

