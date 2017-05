By: Jon Corrigan

Frank Underwood is back, and he may never leave.

Netflix rolled out the season five trailer for House of Cards Monday, and the 1:37 second clip is dominated by an ominous voice over by Kevin Spacey’s aforementioned character.

“The American people don’t know what’s best for them…. I do,” Spacey begins. “Underwood 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036… One nation Underwood.”

House of Cards returns with all new episodes May 30 on Netflix.