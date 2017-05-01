Michael Ray Turns 29, Chainsmokers Crash Prom, Stagecoach Moments & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

May 1, 2017 11:58 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Linda Lee, Michael Ray, Radio Disney, Radio Disney Awards, The Chainsmokers

Lots of fun moments from the weekend!

Michael Ray celebrated his birthday by posting this sweet throwback picture!

The Chainsmokers crashed a Prom in Chicago on Saturday night and performed for like 10 minutes! Could you imagine?!

All the stars were out for Radio Disney Awards hosted by our girl Kelsea Ballerini!

 Britney Spears gets their first ever Icon Award!

 

Stagecoach took place over the weekend.  I LOVE this shot of Maren Morris strutting across stage!

Everybody who was anybody was there. The talk of the night at Stagecoach was Shania Twain and her duet with Nick Jonas!

WOW! These lucky fans got their own private performance from Kip Moore!

What fun moments did you see over the weekend?

