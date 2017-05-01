Michael Ray Turns 29, Chainsmokers Crash Prom, Stagecoach Moments & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

Lots of fun moments from the weekend!

Michael Ray celebrated his birthday by posting this sweet throwback picture!

The Chainsmokers crashed a Prom in Chicago on Saturday night and performed for like 10 minutes! Could you imagine?!

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

All the stars were out for Radio Disney Awards hosted by our girl Kelsea Ballerini!

Britney Spears gets their first ever Icon Award!

Stagecoach took place over the weekend. I LOVE this shot of Maren Morris strutting across stage!

Everybody who was anybody was there. The talk of the night at Stagecoach was Shania Twain and her duet with Nick Jonas!

Thanks for joining me @nickjonas! And thank you for an amazing night @Stagecoach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZnbmhJB8uW — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 30, 2017

WOW! These lucky fans got their own private performance from Kip Moore!

Decided to give them their own show after they drove 5 hrs and only caught the end of the encore…good peeps! pic.twitter.com/24Wi2x71eu — Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) April 29, 2017

What fun moments did you see over the weekend?