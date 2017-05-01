Michael Ray Turns 29, Chainsmokers Crash Prom, Stagecoach Moments & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

Lots of fun moments from the weekend!
Michael Ray celebrated his birthday by posting this sweet throwback picture!
I look like I was working security for my day care in this pic but anyway This kid wants to thank each of y'all for all the BDAY messages and tweets and posts. Y'all have sent such amazing love and good vibes to me today. You all have given me the best gift in the world and that's letting me make music and seeing you all coming out to shows and singing every word thank you for giving me this and allowing my band and I in your Life's, towns, and Radio! Can't wait to celebrate this year with you all! I'm currently about to land in Phoenix and I Plan on throwing a party as big as the back of this Damn Mullet my parents gave me tomorrow at Big Surf Water Park in Arizona 👊🏼 MR
The Chainsmokers crashed a Prom in Chicago on Saturday night and performed for like 10 minutes! Could you imagine?!
All the stars were out for Radio Disney Awards hosted by our girl Kelsea Ballerini!
Britney Spears gets their first ever Icon Award!
Stagecoach took place over the weekend. I LOVE this shot of Maren Morris strutting across stage!
Everybody who was anybody was there. The talk of the night at Stagecoach was Shania Twain and her duet with Nick Jonas!
WOW! These lucky fans got their own private performance from Kip Moore!
What fun moments did you see over the weekend?