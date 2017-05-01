Linda Lee’s Husband Spreads Her Ashes in Florida, Instantly Catches Her Favorite Fish

By: Roxanne Steele

When I saw this post from Linda Lee’s husband, Jeff Young, my heart melted.

Over the weekend, Jeff took Linda’s remains to their favorite place in the Florida Keys – the Ragged Edge Resort and Marina in Islamorada, FL – to spread some of her ashes off the coast.

But in true Linda fashion, she made her presence felt.

“I spread some of Linda’s ashes along with 6 yellow roses in 56 foot of water (her age),” Jeff captioned the photo. “The first fish I catch in the spot a beautiful Hogfish, her favorite! Yummy! “

You can’t make this stuff up!

Linda will be honored at the Relay for Life event at the Westland Farmers Market from June 10 11 a.m. to June 11 at 7 a.m. There will be a special tribute on June 10 at 10 p.m. for Linda Lee during their Luminara Ceremony.

Join WYCD and be apart of this special moment for our Linda Lee. To donate or to join a team click HERE.