Linda Lee’s Husband Spreads Her Ashes in Florida, Instantly Catches Her Favorite Fish

May 1, 2017 12:02 PM By Roxanne Steele

By: Roxanne Steele

When I saw this post from Linda Lee’s husband, Jeff Young, my heart melted.

Over the weekend, Jeff took Linda’s remains to their favorite place in the Florida Keys – the Ragged Edge Resort and Marina in Islamorada, FL – to spread some of her ashes off the coast.

But in true Linda fashion, she made her presence felt.

“I spread some of Linda’s ashes along with 6 yellow roses in 56 foot of water (her age),” Jeff captioned the photo. “The first fish I catch in the spot a beautiful Hogfish, her favorite! Yummy!1f607 Linda Lee’s Husband Spreads Her Ashes in Florida, Instantly Catches Her Favorite Fish “

You can’t make this stuff up!

18156872 10213066452163822 3377087499660014076 n Linda Lee’s Husband Spreads Her Ashes in Florida, Instantly Catches Her Favorite Fish

(Credit: Jeff Young / Facebook)

Linda will be honored at the Relay for Life event at the Westland Farmers Market from June 10 11 a.m. to June 11 at 7 a.m. There will be a special tribute on June 10 at 10 p.m. for Linda  Lee during their Luminara Ceremony.

Join WYCD and be apart of this special moment for our Linda Lee.  To donate or to join a team click HERE.

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCDWin a trip for four to Disney's 'Pandora: The World of Avatar,'
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live