Lady Antbellum Share Behind-The-Scenes Of The Making Of “Heart Break”

Lady Antebellum will release their new album “Heart Break” next month and they just shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the album with fans. The clip was shot in Los Angeles, where the group lived together while making the record, and shows them hanging by the pool together, making meals together and more.

“We really wanted to live in the same house, get crazy creative,” Charles Kelley says, with Dave Haywood adding, “just being able to focus on songwriting, recording, making great music and enjoying doing it has been such a joy.”

And fans will finally get to hear the outcome of all that together time when “Heart Break” drops June 9th. The album is available for pre-order now. Catch Lady Antebellum, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Trent Harmon, Brett Young and more at the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th! Tickets are still available!

Source: Lady Antebellum