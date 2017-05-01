Brantley Gilbert And His Wife Get Some Parenting Practice With New Puppy

Brantley Gilbert talks about his wife’s dog. “So his name’s Beau. She spells it B-E-A-U, and he’s an English Cream Golden Retriever. Her family had dogs growing up but she never had a dog that was just hers. So this is her first time and she is smitten. He has her wrapped around his finger.”

Brantley also has his two-year-old American Bulldog, Sylo, who who often travels with him on tour.