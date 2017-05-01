Brantley Gilbert And His Wife Get Some Parenting Practice With New Puppy

While Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber definitely want to have kids at some point, having dogs will just have to do for now. Amber would likely agree that she is busy enough being a parent, of sorts, to her new puppy.
Brantley Gilbert talks about his wife’s dog. “So his name’s Beau. She spells it B-E-A-U, and he’s an English Cream Golden Retriever. Her family had dogs growing up but she never had a dog that was just hers. So this is her first time and she is smitten. He has her wrapped around his finger.”
Brantley also has his two-year-old American Bulldog, Sylo, who who often travels with him on tour.