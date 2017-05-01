Billy Ray Cyrus Changes Name To Just Cyrus, Will Release New Versions Of “Achy Breaky Heart”

May 1, 2017 7:22 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Billy Ray Cyrus has changed his name. The singer is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit “Achy Breaky Heart” by releasing some new versions of the tune, and is doing it under his new moniker, Cyrus.

“After August 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name Cyrus,” he tells “Rolling Stone.” “I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.”

As for the new releases, the first, released last week,  is more faithful to writer Don Von Tress’ original demo for the song. He also plans to release a Spanglish version of the tune, and an EDM version featuring Bootsy Collins.

Source: Rolling Stone

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Escape to Walt Disney World® with WYCDWin a trip for four to Disney's 'Pandora: The World of Avatar,'
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live