Homegrown Hoedown: Meet Allie Louise!

Name: Allie Louise

Hometown: Rochester

Pets: A Black Lab named Soot

The Name of My New Song: “Stilettos”

Meaning Behind The Song: Women empowerment. We are tough and usually don’t show our pain!

You Can Find My Music On: Website: allielouiseofficial.com — Spotify, iTunes & Amazon

I grew up listening to: Michael Bolton & Carrie Underwood

I Think My Sound Is Influenced By: Maren Morris , Carrie Underwood, Kygo, The Chainsmokers & Miranda Lambert

Coolest Career Achievement: Charting on Music Row’s Breakout Chart. Also, recording in Blackbird Studios

My Dream Is To Play At: The Opry

In 10 years, I Hope To See Myself: Touring the world and charting #1 on Billboard!

