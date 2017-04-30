Homegrown Hoedown: Meet Allie Louise!

Every Sunday night at 10:30, Frank Jr. brings in a Michigan born and raised artist and gives them the spotlight!
Name: Allie Louise
Hometown: Rochester
Pets: A Black Lab named Soot
The Name of My New Song: “Stilettos”
Meaning Behind The Song: Women empowerment. We are tough and usually don’t show our pain!
You Can Find My Music On: Website: allielouiseofficial.com — Spotify, iTunes & Amazon
I grew up listening to: Michael Bolton & Carrie Underwood
I Think My Sound Is Influenced By: Maren Morris , Carrie Underwood, Kygo, The Chainsmokers & Miranda Lambert
Coolest Career Achievement: Charting on Music Row’s Breakout Chart. Also, recording in Blackbird Studios
My Dream Is To Play At: The Opry
In 10 years, I Hope To See Myself: Touring the world and charting #1 on Billboard!
