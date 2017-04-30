Homegrown Hoedown: Meet Allie Louise!

April 30, 2017 12:11 PM

Every Sunday night at 10:30, Frank Jr. brings in a Michigan born and raised artist and gives them the spotlight!

 

Name: Allie Louise

Hometown: Rochester

Pets: A Black Lab named Soot

 

The Name of My New Song: “Stilettos”

Meaning Behind The Song: Women empowerment. We are tough and usually don’t show our pain!

You Can Find My Music On: Website: allielouiseofficial.com —  Spotify, iTunes & Amazon

 

I grew up listening to: Michael Bolton & Carrie Underwood

I Think My Sound Is Influenced By: Maren Morris , Carrie Underwood, Kygo, The Chainsmokers & Miranda Lambert

Coolest Career Achievement: Charting on Music Row’s Breakout Chart. Also, recording in Blackbird Studios

My Dream Is To Play At: The Opry

 

In 10 years, I Hope To See Myself: Touring the world and charting #1 on Billboard!

 

Tune in Sunday, March 30th at 10:30pm to catch the debut of Allie’s song “Stilettos”

 

 

