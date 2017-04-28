Study: Men Need to Drink with Friends Twice a Week to Stay Healthy

By: Jon Corrigan

A new study conducted by the University of Oxford – maybe you’ve heard of it – suggests that for men, grabbing a few beers with your buds is essential to good health.

The study, conducted by Robin Dunbar, a psychologist and director of Oxford University’s social and evolutionary neuroscience research group, determined that men must meet up with their friends not just once, but two times a week in order to reap the full benefits of male friendship.

“Benefits of strong male friendships include a stronger immune system, the release of endorphins, an overall decrease in anxiety levels, and (apparently) even higher levels of generosity,” Health Spirit Body writes.

Dunbar emphasizes it’s important that guys “do stuff” while socializing, which includes drinking.

“Bonds can be formed through a range of activities from team sports to male banter — or simply having a pint with your pals on a Friday night,” Dunbar states.

So, there you have it. Keep this tidbit in your back pocket the next your wife or girlfriend nags you for hanging with the boys.