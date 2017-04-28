Shania Twain Blames Vocal Issues On Lyme Disease

April 28, 2017 8:31 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Shania Twain is finally talking about the vocal issues that plagued her in the past. In case you missed it, Shania says that while many artists suffer nodules on their vocal cords because of overuse, she actually suffered from dysphonia, which is brought on by stress, and Shania says it happened to her after contracting Lyme disease.

“A singer’s typical problem is nodules on the vocal cords from overuse or poor technique,” she tells “The Los Angeles Times.” “That was not my problem. My problem isn’t unique, or rare, but the exercises are very different than for nodules, and I can’t get an operation for mine.”

For her recovery, Shania was careful about her health and also worked through her issues with extensive physical therapy. “With nodules, you can’t speak; you’ve got to rest, rest, rest,” she says. “With mine, you’ve got to work, work, work.”

And apparently, things worked out fine. Shania’s set to release a new single in June, and will debut it at the Stagecoach festival this weekend.

Source: The Los Angeles Times

