Fraternity Challenges Carrie Underwood To An NHL Playoffs Bet

Carrie Underwood has understandably been cheering on her hubby Mike Fisher as his team the Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues in round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Well, it seems some Blues have a little issue with that and have issued a challenge to the country star.

Brothers of Sigma Pi fraternity in Columbia, Missouri are trying to get Carrie to agree to a little wager. Via social media they’ve said they’re willing to come to Nashville and donate 200 hours of community service to the charity of Carrie’s choice should the Predators beat the Blues. Of course, should the Blues win they want something in return; to get Carrie to play a concert in Columbia, with proceeds going to her favorite charity.

“Your move,” member Tim Schweiss says in a video posted on Twitter, before his friends break into a “Let’s go Blues!” chant. So far Carrie hasn’t responded to the challenge. Check out the video to the right.

Source: The Tennessean