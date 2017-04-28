Chris Stapleton Releases Rocking New Single ‘Second One to Know’

By Abby Hassler

Chris Stapleton doesn’t want to be left out in his latest single, “Second One to Know,” off his upcoming album, From A Room: Volume 1. The record will drop May 5.

The rocking new single allows Stapleton to show off his guitar skills and crooning voice with lyrics that focus on not wanting the love in a relationship to fade.

The country music star sings, “Don’t put my love on your back burner / Never let anything that hot get cold / And if you ever change your mind / Wanna leave my love behind / Just let me be the second one to know.”

Stapleton debuted the number live on stage at the 2017 ACM Awards earlier this month.

Listen to the new track below.