Trent Harmon Talks Stage Fright

April 27, 2017 5:59 AM By Steve Grunwald

Because he spends so much time practicing and preparing for his performances, Trent Harmon says he rarely gets “stage fright.” There are a few things that will get his nerves a bit worked up, though.

Trent Harmon talks about getting nervous before shows. “You know, I don’t usually get nervous for myself. I get nervous for, is everything gonna go correctly? Is there going to be a baby crying in the room? I get nervous for outside things I can’t control.”

If Trent ever felt stage fright, he had to get over it quickly when he was on American Idol.

  • If you get nervous being on stage, you’re not alone. 75% of people feel stage fright when they face the prospects of a public performance.

Trent will be a part of the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th! Tickets still available.

